Tax bills coming soon

Monroe County Treasurer and Collector Kevin Koenigstein just released the 2020 property tax rates, payable this year, along with payment deadlines.

Those with taxable parcels in Monroe County will owe their first installment on Sept. 24 and their second installment on Nov. 5.

Residents may pay their entire tax bill in their first installment. As of press time, Koenigstein estimates the tax bills will be printed and in the mail by mid-August.

As usual, the bills will be printed at MAR Graphics in Valmeyer. At press time, Koenigstein plans on finishing proofing the bills this week.

The total amount of property taxes Monroe County will be collecting among its various districts is $65,579,988.82.

This compares to last tax year’s $62,867,0664.62.

However, Koenigstein pointed out this is not the only total sum those who live in the river bottom will see reflected on their property tax bills.

“In addition to that, there’s $82,748.54 in drainage tax from Ft. Chartres, Harrisonville and Springtown levee districts, they’re in the river bottom, for a total of $65,662,737.36,” Koenigstein said.

In other words, when including these drainage tax districts, $65,662,737.36 is the total amount of taxation Monroe County is collecting for all of its districts.

This total is collected from the 18,390 parcels subject to property taxes.

From the 2019 to 2020 tax years, the amount of property taxes to go toward Monroe County and its ambulance service was increased by 2.98 percent, or $224,826.18.

Anybody in the county who is not within the Columbia Fire District will see a one-time substantial rate increase for Monroe County EMS, Koenigstein noted.

“On the county itself, the ambulance tax went up from $328,034.45 to $449,649.23. So, it’s a 32 percent increase in the rate for just the ambulance district, and that is to purchase a new ambulance that will cost roughly $165,000,” he said. “Once that ambulance is purchased, the rate should go down in the next year, so it’s a one-time tax increase to purchase a new ambulance. That is on order right now.”

At press time, Koenigstein estimated individual tax bills will be available next week at monroecountyil.gov.

For previous coverage of the property tax bill process, click here.