Suspects sought after flee attempt from St. Louis

Local law enforcement agencies were put on alert about 12:50 p.m. Wednesday for a green Ford F150 that was evading St. Louis city police and traveling east on I-255 across the Jefferson Barracks Bridge into Monroe County.

An Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network broadcast was issued for police to be on the lookout for the truck, which reportedly attempted to strike a police vehicle in Missouri. The occupants of the fleeing truck – a white male wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans and a white female with a thin build – were suspects initially wanted for burglary and tampering, according to the ISPERN report.

Columbia and Dupo police stationed in the I-255 area but were not able to locate the fleeing vehicle.

A short time later, an Alorton police officer reported on ISPERN that he was pursuing the truck west on Route 15 near I-255. The truck drove through a ditch and stopped, after which the suspects escaped on foot. They were seen near a woodline north of Route 15 between I-255 and the Route 15 ramp, per ISPERN radio traffic.

A search for the suspects continues as of early Wednesday afternoon. They were last observed in the area of Johnson Lane off Route 15 in Alorton.