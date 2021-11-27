Suspect sought following police pursuit from Missouri into Columbia, Dupo

A suspect remains at large following the theft of an ATV in Arnold, Mo., that resulted in a police pursuit into Columbia and Dupo early Saturday morning.

At about 2 a.m., Arnold police attempted to pull over a white Toyota Highlander pulling a covered trailer that was driven by a 6-foot-tall White male who just stole an ATV.

The pursuit continued on I-255 east across the Jefferson Barracks Bridge into Illinois, where Columbia police assisted in attempting to stop the suspect vehicle. The SUV drove through the barrier fence along I-255 and onto the lot of George Weber Chevrolet, continuing on Old Route 3 in its attempt to elude police. During the pursuit, the SUV struck and damaged a truck on the lot of Bob Brockland Buick GMC before continuing north into Dupo.

Eventually, the suspect vehicle got stuck on the Union Pacific railroad tracks near South Main Street in Dupo, after which the suspect fled the area on foot.

A search ensued, utilizing the Columbia Fire Department’s aerial drone, multiple police K-9 units and an Illinois State Police search plane. The suspect had not been located as of early Saturday afternoon.

Local charges are pending against the suspect for aggravated fleeing/eluding police and criminal damage to property, Columbia police said.

Other agencies involved in the incident included the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Dupo Police Department, St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department and Cahokia Police Department.

Anyone with information that might provide assistance to police in regard to this incident may call the Columbia Police Department at 618-281-5151.