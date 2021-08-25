Sunflowers for a cause near Hecker

Dale and Kay Haudrich are all smiles in their four acres of sunflowers off Route 156 near Hecker. They invite those passing through to stop by for a photo in the fields, where they will also have the opportunity to give a free-will offering to Growing Hope Globally.

On Route 156 near Hecker, passers-by admire four acres of sunflowers lining the road.

Now, the family farm is harnessing the flowers’ beauty to make a difference across the world.

Dale and Kay Haudrich, owners of the farm, are part of Growing Hope Globally, a non-denominational organization that seeks to create sustainable solutions to end hunger in other countries.

The Haudrichs are donating profits generated by a select three acres of corn on their farm to the non-denominational organization, along with free-will donations received from those visiting the sunflower fields.

Growing Hope will then use the donation to provide agricultural development programs to farmers in other parts of the world, which include anything and everything from training on best farming practices to providing access to clean water.

“It’s just a good feeling because people over there are so appreciative of it, and a dollar or small token to them goes so far in helping them develop and learn how to be better stewards of the land,” Dale said.

Originally, donations generated from the Haudrichs’ Growing Hope project were supposed to benefit people in Myanmar, but a coup has made it too dangerous to travel to.

Currently, the Haudrichs are working with the organization to determine how their donation can best serve people in need.

This is the Haudrichs’ first year partnering with the organization. On a snowy April day – the opposite of sunflower weather – the Belleville Catholic Diocese conducted a Bishop’s Blessing at the Haudrich farm. As part of this, the Diocese encouraged the family to help lead a project through Growing Hope Globally.

The Haudrichs originally planned to donate the profits from three acres of corn, but then realized the vibrant yellow flowers they have been using for years as a double crop could also benefit the greater good.

“People were saying, ‘Can we come out and take pictures?’” Dale said of the sunflower field. “I thought, ‘You know, I should do something with this Growing Hope program here and let people come out and take pictures – as many as they want – and put a free-will offering so maybe it (generates) a little bit of money (for Growing Hope) and promotion and awareness of what it is.”

The couple has placed a donation box at the front of the field, along with a sign explaining Growing Hope.

Kay said this fits perfectly with the larger theme of the organization.

“It inspires hope to look at the sunflowers,” Kay said.

The couple recommends those looking to enjoy the field do so sooner than later – the flowers will be reaching peak vibrancy this weekend.

However, the photo opp is not the only way those in the community can get involved. The Haudrichs are looking to start a county-wide, non-denominational initiative to further Growing Hope’s work.

Those wanting to get involved do not have to have an ag background, the duo said.

“We have people from all walks of life who are wanting to help and have a heart to help people in other countries,” Dale said.

To get involved in the Haudrich Project, email Dale at dhaud@htc.net or Kay at haudrichk@gmail.com. As of now, the couple is hoping to set a meeting in the fall to discuss involvement.