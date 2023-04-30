Sunday rollover crash near YMCA

Columbia fire, police and EMS and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department responded shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday for a report of a two-vehicle rollover crash on Route 3 near EE Road near the Monroe County YMCA.

A blue SUV came to rest on its top in the median.

Traffic was restricted in both the north and southbound lanes of Route 3 as personnel worked to clear the scene.

It is not known how many occupants were in the vehicles involved, but Columbia EMS transported at least one person to a St. Louis area hospital.

The extent of injuries was not immediately known.

