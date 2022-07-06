Sunday night crash near Hecker

Emergency personnel responded to a crash shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday on Nike Road near M Road east of Hecker.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said a 2010 Suburu Outback driven by a 17-year-old female was traveling east on Nike Road about 500 feet north of M Road when she approached a 90-degree right hand turn in the roadway. The driver did not see the curve, and the vehicle left the roadway, striking an embankment and entering a field.

The driver refused transport by Monroe County EMS, but was taken by family to Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. A passenger in the vehicle, a 14-year-old female, reported a minor injury but also refused EMS transport.