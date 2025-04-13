Sunday house fire in Columbia

Multiple departments responded shortly before 10:30 a.m. Sunday to a fire in the kitchen of a home in the 2400 block of Lakeshore Drive in Columbia.

The occupant of the residence safely exited the structure without injury, as firefighters on scene reported the flames had spread to the attic and smoke was seen in the garage.

The Columbia Fire Department received assistance from the Dupo and Prairie du Pont fire departments, with Waterloo backing up Columbia at its engine house.

The fire was reported to be knocked down within about 20 minutes. Firefighters cleared the scene shortly after 11 a.m.