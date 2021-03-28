Sunday crash near Columbia

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 10:20 a.m. Sunday to a vehicle crash in the 9600 block of D Road near Steppig Road southwest of Columbia.

Initial reports were that a vehicle struck a power transformer box and also damaged an HTC box. The vehicle came to rest on the HTC box, resulting in exposed wires. Multiple residents in that area reported a power outage.

A caller who reported the crash said one person was bleeding from the head, but the extent of possible injuries was not immediately known.

Responding agencies included the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Columbia Fire Department and Columbia EMS.

Monroe County Electric Cooperative and HTC also responded to the scene.