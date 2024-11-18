Successful search for subject near Floraville

The Hecker Fire Department assisted police and other agencies shortly before 2 a.m. Monday in locating a suicidal subject in the 4100 block of Waterloo Road near Floraville in rural St. Clair County.

Hecker firefighters provided thermal imaging equipment for the search after the subject apparent ran from a property in that area. The Smithton Fire Department utilized its drone to further assist in the search.

The subject was located and they were transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or a crisis, reach out immediately to the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.