Street work in Waterloo

The City of Waterloo announced summer street work that began this week on Veterans Drive and North Library Street.

Recently, the City of Waterloo approved funding to improve Veterans Drive from North Library Street to Grand Avenue.

Improvements will consist of cleaning out storm ditches, installing new driveway culverts and asphalt overlaying on Veterans Drive, the city said.

Weather permitting, the work was scheduled to begin July 11 and could take up to six weeks to complete.

“There could, at times, be lengthy delays while on Veterans Drive. Also, we ask residents not to park vehicles on the street during construction,” the city stated in a press release.

Also on July 11, the city began a project that will include milling the existing roadway surface on North Library Street and replacing it with an asphalt overlay.

Weather permitting, this project should take approximately two weeks to complete, the city said.

“We ask that all residents please do not park vehicles on North Library Street during this time. Weekends will be OK to park on the streets,” the city said.

Anyone with questions should contact City Hall at 618-939-8600, ext. 216.