Stolen vehicle report south of Waterloo

Police are investigating the theft of a vehicle south of Waterloo that was found abandoned nearby a short time later.

At about 12:30 a.m., a black Ford Fusion was reported stolen from Red Oak Drive in the Oak Valley Estates subdivision off Route 3 near the Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners dealership south of Waterloo.

The vehicle was located unoccupied a short time later in the area of Route 3 and Kaskaskia Road.

“Deputies canvassed the area and discovered what is believed to be another vehicle that was burglarized but cannot confirm yet due to not being able to make contact with the vehicle owner,” Monroe County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Justin Biggs said.

Police are still trying to determine if the victimized vehicles were locked or unlocked at the time of these incidents.

A possible suspect vehicle in connection with this case is a dark-colored Dodge Charger, which sped north on Route 3 through Waterloo and Columbia to elude police.

“At this time I can’t confirm a suspect vehicle description,” Biggs said, adding that investigators with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Metro East Auto Theft Task Force are actively working leads.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call 618-939-8651.