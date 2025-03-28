Stolen vehicle arrest

Trenton A. Darby

A St. Clair County man was arrested following a Tuesday night incident in rural Monroe County.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m., Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to the area of Ramsey Road near Levee Road in Columbia following a report of dirt bikes and an ATV operating on private property without permission.

When deputies arrived on scene, the dirt bikes stopped and police engaged with the individuals on site. The property owner expressed a desire to pursue charges for criminal damage to property.

Through the course of the investigation, two individuals operating dirt bikes were detained, the MCSD said. One of the individuals was found to have an active warrant for his arrest, and the dirt bike he was riding had been reported stolen by the Fairview Heights Police Department. Both individuals were transported to the Monroe County Jail pending further investigation.

Due to the nature of the stolen vehicle involved, the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force was contacted to assist. The MCSD has an investigator assigned to the task force, and the investigation was presented to the Monroe County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Charged in the incident was Trenton A. Darby, 26, of Belleville, with one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, specifically a 2023 Honda XRL 150L dirt bike that was reported stolen in November from Lou Fusz Honda in Fairview Heights.

In addition, misdemeanor charges of criminal damage to property were issued to three individuals, including Darby, a 25-year-old male, and a 27-year-old male, all of Belleville.

Darby remained in custody at the Monroe County Jail until his pre-trial detention hearing, after which he was released under pre-trial conditions. The other two adult males were cited for misdemeanor charges and released with a court date for the charges.

All off-road vehicles involved, including the dirt bikes and the ATV, were located by investigators.

The MCSD reminded the public that many of the rural areas in Monroe County are private property, often used for farming or other livelihood-related activities.

“Although these areas may appear unoccupied or open, they are not for public use,” the MCSD said. “Trespassing on private land without permission is illegal and can result in criminal charges.”