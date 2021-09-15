Stephens shining for Illini

Sydney Stephens

Waterloo High School graduate Sydney Stephens is starring for the University of Illinois women’s soccer team this fall.

She transferred from the University of Georgia after one season.

Stephens recorded three assists in the first half during a 5-1 win over Bowling Green on Thursday, tying the Illinois record for most assists in a half. This also tied Illinois’ single-game assists record.

She has five assists so far this season for the Fighting Illini.

Stephens, the daughter of Kris and Sally Stephens, notched her first collegiate goal in thrilling fashion on Sunday.

On a hot afternoon in northern Ohio, Illinois battled out a physical 1-0 win over the Toledo Rockets.

The Illini (4-3) fired 15 shots (10 on goal) and broke through in the 79th minute courtesy of Stephens.

After a foul was called on Toledo, Illinois was set up with an indirect free-kick opportunity deep in the Toledo box. Illinois fired two shots at the net, but the third time was the charm. Stephens grabbed the third rebound and tapped the ball toward the bottom left of the goal that trickled by the diving keeper into the back of the net to put Illinois up with less than 15 minutes to play.

Stephens transferred to Illinois in late June.

“It felt like the perfect place for me to continue my academic and athletic careers,” she said. “I am nothing short of impressed by head coach Janet Rayfield because of the expertise she brings to the table. I know I will be in great hands to learn more about the game. Considering I want to coach and play professionally, this staff has what it takes for me to grow as a player and person underneath them.”

Rayfield said she was thrilled with Stephens’ decision to transfer.

“Her ability to attack and defend equally will be a great asset in the midfield. Her ball-winning, competitive mentality, coupled with a desire to get better every day will have a positive impact on the field and off,” she said.

This summer, Stephens was the leading goal scorer for the St. Louis Scott Gallagher team in the national pro-am United Women’s Soccer League.