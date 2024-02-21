State meet motivates Mathenia

Waterloo freshman Jaxson Mathenia (right) takes down an opponent during the IHSA Class 2A state wrestling meet in Champaign.

While it wasn’t the outcome he desired, a freshman Waterloo High School wrestler had the opportunity to compete at state last week.

Jaxson Mathenia began his IHSA Class 2A state wrestling meet experience with a win in his first match at the University of Illinois in Champaign on Thursday.

Mathenia, wrestling in the 190-pound division, dropped his second match Thursday and was attempting to wrestle into the medal round on Friday but lost again to end his run.

He was the only freshman in his bracket. Both of Mathenia’s losses came against state medalists – the fourth and sixth place finishers.

WHS wrestling coach Chase Guercio said that in total, Mathenia posted wins over four of the 16 wrestlers in the state bracket from different competitions throughout this season.

He defeated Max Wiezorek from Chatham-Glenwood (state fifth place) and Kenner Bye from Bloomington to win his sectional championship – the third such title in WHS wrestling history – and qualify for state. Mathenia also had an earlier win over Mt. Vernon’s Mason Randall, and then he defeated Brock Metzger at the state tournament.

“It was a great experience for him to get to wrestle under the bright lights and see that he clearly belongs with the best wrestlers in the state.” Guercio said of his talented freshman. “I know he would have liked to have his second match back, but I think it will provide great motivation for him to do even better next year.”

Mathenia, with a final overall season record of 24-6, became Waterloo’s first freshman state wrestling qualifier, adding to multiple historical achievements for this year’s squad.

Waterloo sent seven wrestlers to the sectional this season, tying the program record for one season. The 2023-24 Bulldogs broke the single-season record for dual wins and won the program’s first Mississippi Valley Conference title.

Mathenia will look to be right back in Champaign again next season, perhaps this time reaching the podium.

“It’s been a journey for sure,” Mathenia told the Republic-Times about his successful first high school wrestling season. “Had a few bumps along the way and persevered the best that I could.”

As any athlete who strives for greatness can attest, there’s always motivation to be found in every competition.

“I know what I have to do to better myself for next year,” he said. “Now it’s time to put in the off-season grind! I would also like to thank my mom (Tina Mathenia) for pushing me through it all.”