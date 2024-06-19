State FFA success for locals

Pictured are Waterloo High School FFA chapter members during the Illinois State FFA Convention held last week in Springfield.

Members of local high school FFA chapters are attending the 96th annual Illinois State FFA Convention this week in Springfield. With a 2024 theme of “United As One,” the three-day event annually recognizes achievements of Illinois FFA members, elects the major state officer team, and celebrates agriculture.

In addition to winning the Foundation $4,000 Club Award, the Waterloo FFA chapter saw Derek Duchene, Andrew Gregson, Kyle Kern, Riley McDermott, Janella Neary, Olivia Stechmesser, Ainsley Stolarik, Maya Woodard and Sydney Woodard all receive the State FFA Degree.

Garrett Brandt, Sophia Dell, Emma Krebel, Wyatt Landeck, Madison Schneider and McKenna Stolarik were recognized for receiving the American FFA Degree.

Other accomplishments for the Waterloo FFA at the convention include Haley Bode winning the Sam Taylor Memorial Scholarship, Neary being named Top 5 Section Reporter. and McDermott and Sydney Woodard accepting the Building Communities National Chapter Award.

McDermott (vegetable production) and Danielle Mudd (fiber and oil crop production) were also named State FFA Proficiency winners.

Proficiency awards honor FFA members who, through supervised agricultural experiences, have developed specialized skills that they can apply toward their future careers.

For the Valmeyer FFA, Gracie Kohler, Sam Kohler and Brook Mueller each received their State FFA Degree, Lexi Mueller received a Sam Taylor Memorial Scholarship, and Caleb Seboldt was recognized as one of 10 outstanding chapter presidents in the state.

For the Columbia FFA, Lucas Schneider received his State FFA Degree.