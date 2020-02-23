Sommers wins Waterloo’s first state wrestling medal

Jordan Sommers

The historic season for Waterloo High School wrestling ended Saturday with its first state medal in the sport.

Jordan Sommers, a 195-pound sophomore, capped off his amazing 2019-20 campaign with a fifth place medal at the IHSA Class 2A state wrestling meet in Champaign. He went 32-6 on the season and was both a regional and sectional champion.

Waterloo had qualified four wrestlers for state in its entire program history prior to this season. The Bulldogs sent three to state this year.

At state, Sommers opened with a win in overtime against Gavin Anseth of Rochelle on Thursday before losing by fall to Niall Schoenfelder of Antioch in the quarterfinals. He then won by decision over Donte Reed of Thornton Fractional North (Calumet City) and won by decision over Julian Ryerson of Crystal Lake Central.

In the consolation semifinals, Sommers lost by decision to Kyle Koelblinger of Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge. Sommers secured the fifth place medal by medical forfeit over Mitch Hutmacher of Chatham-Glenwood.

In Class 2A 160 pounds, Brandon Lloyd (40-13) lost by decision in his first match to Braeden Wittkamp of Deerfield before winning in the consolation round by fall over Tom Crane of Chicago Brother Rice. In his second consolation round match, Lloyd lost by decision to Matt Zuber of Oak Park Fenwick.

Lloyd set the single-season wins record at WHS this season.

In Class 2A 285 pounds, Brett Howard (37-11) lost to Payton Piraino of LaSalle and Max Ness of Antioch in his state appearance.

All three wrestlers return next season for the Bulldogs, who are coached by Chase Guercio.