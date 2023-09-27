Social media issues at Gibault

A controversy regarding a student-run social media account seems to have arisen at Gibault Catholic High School over the past few weeks.

The issue centers around an Instagram account named “hawks_almostfriday,” which has made recent posts featuring members of the school’s student body and faculty.

Per two Gibault students who asked to remain anonymous, faculty had expressed concerns and disagreement with the account’s activity since it began at the start of this school year.

The apparent conflict between students and faculty came to a head Thursday after a selfie featuring a student and new Gibault Principal Sarah Lanham was posted.

According to the students who reached out to the Republic-Times, Gibault faculty members and administration pulled a number of students out of class throughout the day to question them about the account and how the picture came to be posted, with threats of suspension or expulsion also issued.

When contacted, Lanham said she was unable to comment on the situation as it relates to a “student disciplinary issue.”

The students said another such account had been active last year, though it was shut down due to inappropriate behavior as the student running that account did not acquire consent by those featured in the posts.

“Last year, there was already conflict about consent of the pictures that were being taking and put out,” one student said. “Some people didn’t want their pictures out, so they deleted the whole account… This year, the students of Gibault decided to try it again and go a different method, posting pictures but making sure we had the consent of people – making sure they weren’t bad pictures or inappropriate pictures or anything like that.”

The previous account was apparently meant to be the Barstool Sports account for Gibault. The students noted that many schools in the area, including Waterloo, Columbia and Red Bud high schools, have such student-run accounts.

Students in high schools across the country have taken it into their hands to create these types of accounts for their school via social media. The accounts try to generate excitement for any upcoming game by posting dress-up themes and overall hyping up their own school.