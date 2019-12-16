Snow days for some, headaches for others

Colton Thurau of Hecker plays in the snow early Monday afternoon.

A winter storm warning continues for the St. Louis area, with part of Monroe County in the predicted snowfall range of four to seven inches for Monday.

Classes were canceled Monday for all local schools following the first round of snow and ice that arrived Sunday. Snow resumed Monday morning and fell in large amounts throughout the day.

There were multiple reports of vehicles off the roadway throughout Monroe County, including four vehicles at one time early Monday afternoon in the area of Bluff Road near Trout Hollow Road.

The Waterloo Fire Department and Monroe County EMS responded about 1 p.m. to an injury crash in the area of 6600 Deer Hill Road. Injuries were believed to be minor.

The Columbia Fire Department and Columbia EMS responded to a crash involving a semi and a Honda CRV with injury on I-255 southbound near the Route 3 exit shortly after 2:15 p.m.

The Red Bud Fire Department responded about 3:40 p.m. to assist a driver who was stuck in their vehicle after sliding up against a tree on J Road.

All county buildings, including the courthouse, closed at noon Monday due to inclement weather.

The Waterloo Santa Float also canceled its Monday night run.

The Candy Cane Classic girls basketball tournament set to begin Monday night at Gibault Catholic High School was postposed until Tuesday night. The games that were scheduled for Monday will now be played Wednesday.

Columbia City Hall closed at 1 p.m., but tonight’s city council meeting will start at 7 p.m. as scheduled.

The Waterloo City Council meeting set for 7:30 p.m. will also go on as planned. A public hearing on Waterloo Commons takes place at 7 p.m.

All of the local school districts announced late Monday afternoon that Tuesday will be another snow day off for students and teachers.

Check back for more weather-related updates or cancelations as they become known.