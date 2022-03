Pictured is the scene of Wednesday’s fuel spill in Columbia.

The Columbia Fire Department responded shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday to a small fuel spill at Midwest Petroleum, 1553 N. Main Street, Columbia.

Firefighters were able to clean up the spill area using oil dry within a few minutes after arriving on scene.

It is believed the fuel stop mechanism malfunctioned at one of the pumps, resulting in the small spill.