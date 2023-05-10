Shots fired incident north of Valmeyer

The Monroe County Sherif’s Department is investigating an early Sunday incident north of Valmeyer.

Deputies responded about 1:45 a.m. to the rural area of B Road at Merrimac Road for a report of shots fired. An arriving MCSD deputy observed a vehicle at the scene and attempted to pull it over to investigate the incident. Police said this vehicle stopped for a short time, then as the deputy was speaking with the driver at the driver’s door, the driver put the vehicle in drive and took off.

“It is believed the driver did not know where he was due to the vehicle only traveling a short distance before the driver failed to turn at an intersection and placed the vehicle in a large ditch,” MCSD Sgt. Justin Biggs said.

The driver and passenger were both transported to an area hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

Check for more information as it is made available by police.