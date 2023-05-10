Shots fired incident north of Valmeyer

Republic-Times- May 10, 2023

The Monroe County Sherif’s Department is investigating an early Sunday incident north of Valmeyer.

Deputies responded about 1:45 a.m. to the rural area of B Road at Merrimac Road for a report of shots fired. An arriving MCSD deputy observed a vehicle at the scene and attempted to pull it over to investigate the incident. Police said this vehicle stopped for a short time, then as the deputy was speaking with the driver at the driver’s door, the driver put the vehicle in drive and took off.

“It is believed the driver did not know where he was due to the vehicle only traveling a short distance before the driver failed to turn at an intersection and placed the vehicle in a large ditch,” MCSD Sgt. Justin Biggs said.  

The driver and passenger were both transported to an area hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

Check for more information as it is made available by police.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Charges filed in ATM theft

May 10, 2023

Summer camp care for EMS

May 10, 2023

CHS senior has slick idea

May 10, 2023
HTC web
MonroeCountyElectric300X15012_19