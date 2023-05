Pictured is an aerial view of the crash in Waterloo. (Curt Simshauser photo)

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 8:30 p.m. Friday to a two-vehicle crash in the 600 block of North Market Street near Oh Sugar! Ice & Cream.

Police said minor injuries were reported at the scene, but none of those involved required medical transport.

Responding agencies included the Waterloo Police Department, Waterloo Fire Department and Monroe County EMS.