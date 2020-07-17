Sheriff tests positive for COVID

Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday that Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing has tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive test result came on Wednesday, according to the department.

“Sheriff Rohlfing has been quarantining since the weekend when he first had symptoms,” the news release states.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Department operations have not been affected due to the sheriff’s limited contact with employees prior to any symptoms, the department added.

“The sheriff has been lucky and has experienced very mild symptoms,” the news release states. “Please keep Sheriff Rohlfing in your prayers for a speedy recovery.”

In May, Rohlfing confirmed there were coronavirus cases at the Monroe County Jail.

“We have had a few limited cases of COVID-19 in the jail which were both inmates and corrections officers,” Rohlfing said at that time. “Most of the individuals that have tested positive have been asymptomatic and were not affected very much.”

Rohlfing also said the jail and sheriff’s department, located at 225 E. Third Street, had taken precautions for its inmates and corrections officers, like wearing masks, checking inmate temperatures twice a day and quarantining anyone who experienced symptoms.