COVID cases spike in county

Monroe County saw its largest single-week jump in coronavirus cases since late March and early April this week, with 32 new cases reported in the week.

“From what I can tell, it is a little of everything,” Wagner said as to why case totals increased. “We have more testing, things open with more risk and spread in individual households is very hard to prevent.”

The county’s overall case total since the pandemic began is 172, while the death toll remains at 13 because the state is still counting a woman in her 80s who had the virus and died but tested negative right before she died.

There are nearly 70 active local cases and seven people hospitalized with the virus – the majority of the latter being from nursing home outbreaks.

Prior to this week, Monroe County was seeing around 10 or fewer new cases per week.

Wagner told the Republic-Times the county is now averaging about five new cases per day, though he said that is “not too much” of a cause for concern.

“It’s spreading more because things are open more,” Wagner said. “It seems like younger people and healthier people are getting it. Obviously, it’s a concern because I don’t like seeing people getting sick. But as far as a public health concern, our hospitals are still well within capacity and we’re not seeing anything that really needs to change yet.”

Wagner said he would become more concerned if hospitalizations rise or capacity becomes strained.

He said the goal now is ensuring hospitals do not become overwhelmed and preventing people more susceptible to COVID-19 from getting it.

“If you are a member of a vulnerable population not in a nursing home or something like that, you need to still be under those stay-at-home type (precautions) because you don’t want to increase your risk,” Wagner advised. “There is more risk right now. If you used to go to the grocery store and think ‘oh it’s fine,’ there is more risk of going to the grocery store right now than there was two months ago or even a month ago.”

Gov. JB Pritzker also released a coronavirus mitigation plan on Wednesday that outlines steps a region could take in specific industries if the virus resurges. Read more on that by clicking here.

Wagner also disclosed more about how the virus is tracked.

At the county level, he said his department does not monitor how many cases are symptomatic and how many are asymptomatic.

“That would be difficult to determine because some/many are tested and do not have symptoms at the time of test but are not truly asymptomatic because they develop symptoms later,” Wagner explained.

Monroe County also does not calculate its positivity rate, which is the percentage of tests that come back positive for the virus.

“It’s very difficult, especially in our area, to come up with that because of the testing across the river,” Wagner said. “We’d have to be able to track everybody that was tested. We do have the negative reports from the people who have been tested, but we don’t have the ability to see who has gone for multiple tests and stuff like that. So we don’t have a good way to track that.”

Additionally, Wagner clarified that a person who repeatedly tests positive for the virus only counts as one case per person.

“If someone tests positive, they are counted once,” he said.

As cases rise, Waterloo Walmart began requiring customers to wear face coverings in its store. There is also additional signage and training for Walmart employees who deal with coronavirus-related issues, although enforcement of this requirement has been questioned by residents on social media.

“COVID-19 protocols have continued to adapt during the pandemic in response to evolving research and mandates spanning the country. Additional safety changes took effect July 9 to expand our efforts in reminding customers of the importance and necessity of wearing face coverings in our stores,” said Casey Staheli, a Walmart senior corporate communications manager.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Waterloo zip code has had 82 confirmed cases (1,482 tests), the Columbia zip code has had 72 cases (654 tests) and the Valmeyer zip code has had 14 cases (109 tests).

To the north, St. Clair County has steadily increased to 2,732 confirmed cases, including 147 coronavirus-related deaths. A total of 24,540 have been tested there. The positivity rate is just above 9 percent.

To the south, Randolph County has had 332 confirmed cases, 40 of which are active. Seven people have died from the virus, 285 have recovered and none are hospitalized with it in that county. The positivity rate is 7.7 percent in Randolph County.

The North County News also reported Wednesday that Chester Mental Health Center has experienced an outbreak of COVID-19. Thirty-one people there have contracted the virus, including one person from Monroe County.

Across the southern region, the spread of the virus has slightly picked up.

In the southern region of the state, there is a positivity rate of 5 percent, a 3 percent increase in positivity rates and a 61 percent drop in hospital admissions for coronavirus-like illnesses over the last 14-28 days.

The southern region also has a 43 percent medical and surgical bed capacity, 51 percent ICU bed availability and 81 percent ventilator availability.

The IDPH county-specific tool designed to help individuals determine what activities they choose to do measures the risk metrics of new cases per 100,000, number of deaths, test positivity percentage, number of tests performed, emergency department visits for COVID-19-like illnesses, hospital admissions for COVID-19-like illnesses, cluster percentage of cases and percentage of ICU beds available.

For all of the metrics, save cluster percentage of cases, the state lists a target number and shows whether a county meets that target or exceeds.

Monroe County meets all targets as of this week.

There are 156,693 cases of coronavirus and 7,226 deaths in all of Illinois, according to the IDPH.

The state reported 1,187 new case and 8 new deaths on Wednesday.

In Missouri, there are 29,714 confirmed cases and 1,103 deaths. That includes 8,802 cases in St. Louis County and 3,009 cases in St. Louis City, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

Nationally, more than 3,475,932 people have contracted the virus, while 136,805 people have died.

Worldwide, there are over 13.3 million cases of coronavirus and at least 579,956 COVID-19-related deaths.

Congestion, runny nose, nausea and diarrhea are the four most recent COVID-19 symptoms the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added to its growing list of potential signs of the novel coronavirus. The CDC previously said symptoms include chills, fever, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and a new loss of taste or smell.