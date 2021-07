The Maeystown, Valmeyer and Prairie du Rocher fire departments responded shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday to the report of a fully engulfed large hay shed fire on a farm in the area of Hoffmann Lane off Brandt Road.

The fire was called in by a passerby.

The Waterloo and Columbia fire departments responded shortly after 3 p.m. with a tanker truck and manpower.

Firefighters were still at the scene of the blaze at 5:10 p.m.

