Successful search for injured woman at Fults nature preserve

Maeystown Fire Department, Monroe County EMS, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Prairie du Rocher Fire Department personnel responded shortly after 2:30 p.m. Saturday in an attempt to locate a woman at the Fults Hill Prairie Nature Preserve in the area of 2450 Bluff Road.

Maeystown Fire Chief Lynden Prange said the woman – who had twisted her ankle on loose rock and was unable to walk – was eventually located about three-fourths of the way up a hiking trail at the face of the bluff.

“It’s pretty rough terrain to travel in spots,” he said.

With use of a Stokes basket and ropes, the injured woman was lowered to safety and a Monroe County EMS ambulance transported her to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County.