Scary storms Sunday evening

Pictured is the aftermath of a downed tree on a vehicle Sunday evening in Columbia.

Portions of Monroe County were placed under a tornado warning as a severe storm barreled through the region early Sunday afternoon.

Fortunately, the only reports were of heavy rains and some strong winds that took down a few trees and power lines.

At about 6:10 p.m., the Columbia Fire Department assisted Columbia police and EMS in responding to the report of a large tree that fell on a van with an occupant inside. Extrication was required, but fortunately no serious injuries were reported.

Fire department volunteers joined Monroe County Emergency Management Agency officials, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and road district personnel in handling a few calls of trees on roadways and/or on power lines in the Fults, Maeystown and Renault areas early Sunday evening.

A downed tree was cleared from the roadway in the 2500 block of Sutterville Road, with another similar situation near the intersection of Fults and Brandt roads. A tree was also on the roadway in the 4200 block of JJ Road.

Another tree was down in the area of LL and Wetzler roads east of Maeystown.

The Prairie du Rocher Fire Department responded to a tree on a power line in the 5100 block of VV Road.