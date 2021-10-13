Saturday night DUI crash in Columbia

A Belleville woman was arrested for DUI following a crash in the area of Route 158 and Route 3 in Columbia on Saturday night.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said that shortly before 9 p.m., a 2018 Chevy Colorado driven by Virginia K. Emig, 30, of Belleville, was traveling west on Route 158 at the northbound Route 3 ramp when the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and through the grass median before coming to rest on the Route 158 on ramp.

Emig and three 15-year-old female passengers all refused medical transport at the scene.

Emig was arrested for DUI, unlawful possession of cannabis, improper lane usage, no insurance and no valid drivers license.