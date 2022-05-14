Saturday injury crash near Red Bud

The Red Bud fire and police departments, Monroe County EMS, MedStar Ambulance and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department responded shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday to a multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries on Route 3 near Doyle Road just north of Red Bud.

Initial reports were three people were transported by Monroe County EMS to area hospitals and one passenger refused care at the scene. An ARCH Air Medical Services helicopter also responded to the scene, but it is unknown if anyone was transported by air.

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Route 3 was closed to traffic for multiple hours as Illinois State Police accident reconstruction personnel investigated the incident.

Check back for more details as they become available.