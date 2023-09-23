Saturday crash near YMCA

Republic-Times- September 23, 2023

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday to a two-vehicle crash with injuries reported on Route 3 at EE Road near the Monroe County YMCA south of Columbia.

Traffic on northbound Route 3 was backed up as a result of the crash, which looked to involve two pickup trucks.

Responding agencies included the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Waterloo Police Department, Columbia EMS and the Columbia Fire Department.

At least one person was transported by ambulance to a St. Louis area hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Check for more information as it becomes available from official sources.

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890.

