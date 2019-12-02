Waterloo Santa Float set to ride

The ever-popular Santa Float will again make its way through Waterloo, bringing gifts and holiday cheer to all.

The float runs Dec. 14-23 and will visit each neighborhood twice.

The City of Waterloo, Waterloo Chamber of Commerce and Sister Cities of Porta Loo, with the help of donations from individuals, businesses and organizations, have come together to make sure this tradition started by Harry Wolf and the Waterloo German Band will continue.

This year, there are five routes instead of four in an attempt to make the routes shorter.

On the second night of each route, the route will be driven in reverse. This allows for younger children that may live at the end of their route a chance to visit the Santa Float as well, as they will be at the beginning on the second night.

Residents may view a color-coded map and turn-by-turn directions online at enjoywaterloo.com or waterloo.il.us.

The float heads out at 5 p.m. and will be led by a City of Waterloo vehicle with red and green flashing lights and a loudspeaker.

Santa and his elves will have a treat for all children who come out to see the float.

Santa will again be hiding golden tickets for children to find. Each night there will be three golden tickets hidden amongst the treats. Those who find one can bring it to City Hall at 9 a.m. Dec. 24 to receive a surprise from Santa.

Only children ages 13 and under are eligible to win prizes.

Santa Float schedule

Dec. 14 and 19

Northwinds, Rose Meadows, Sterritts Run, Dannehold Farms, Lou-Del, Villas at Bradford, Marney’s Clearing, Bradford Estates, Remlok, Country Club Hills, Remington Ridge, Stoney Creek

Dec. 15 and 20

Area between Route 3 (east) and Market Street (west), Park/Hoener (north): Paulter Heights, Gibault area, VFW area, Downtown, Kolmer Farm Estates, Meadowbrook Heights, Shady Springs

Dec. 16 and 21

Area east of Market Street and south of Hamacher, north of Hecker highway: Sandalwood, Greenfield Manor, Hardy Acres, Morrison Avenue, East Ridge, Quail Ridge, The Ridge, Parkwood, Country Lakes, Hidden Glen, Cypress Place

Dec. 17 and 22

Lakeview Estates, Westview Acres, Silvercreek Crossing, West Lake Estates, Sunset Acres, The Meadows, Creekside Estates, Robrika’s Run

Dec. 18 and 23

Area east of Route 3 and South of Park/Hoener: Leland Terrace, Spring View Acres, Historic Estates, Bellefontaine Heights and Oak Valley, Stonefield, Vandebrook, Southview Villas