Sam Schmuke | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School basketball standout Samantha Schmuke. The junior recently became the all-time career steals leader for CHS girls hoops, surpassing the previous record of 236 steals set by Sophia Bonaldi. She was recently presented a commemorative basketball in recognition of this honor. Schmuke currently has 242 career steals. This season, she is averaging 11 points, 3.6 assists and 4.4 steals per game for the Eagles, who are 5-2.