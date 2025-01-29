Sam Donald | Athlete of the Week
- January 29, 2025
The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School senior basketball standout Sam Donald. The 6-foot-8 senior made the all-tournament team following Columbia’s title win this past week at the Okawville Invitational Tournament. For the season, Donald is averaging 16.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He recently surpassed 1,750 career points and 400 career assists at CHS. Donald has committed to play NCAA Division I hoops at Bellarmine University in Louisville, Ky.