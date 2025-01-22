Colby Kincheloe | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Gibault Catholic High School basketball player Colby Kincheloe. The freshman made the shot of his young hoops career during the third place game of the Chester Invitational Tournament on Saturday. Following a bucket by New Athens with just a few seconds remaining that tied the score at 63-63, Kincheloe sank a three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Hawks a 66-63 victory. Kincheloe is averaging 8.2 points and a team-best 2.06 assists per game this season. He’s shooting 83 percent from the free throw line.