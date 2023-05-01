Rural King thief runs out of gas in Columbia

A Missouri man was arrested Sunday afternoon after allegedly committing a retail theft in Waterloo and then driving away from police until his getaway vehicle let him down.

Police said that shortly before 1:30 p.m., the theft of a drill from Rural King at 740 N. Market Street in Waterloo was reported, with the male suspect driving off in a blue Dodge RAM.

A Columbia police officer on the lookout for this suspect vehicle observed it traveling north on Route 3 near Route 158 and attempted to make a stop, after which the truck sped away from the officer on Route 3. At that point, the suspect began passing vehicles on the shoulder and driving erratically, resulting in the pursuing officer terminating pursuit.

Another Columbia police officer placed stop sticks on Route 3 northbound in an attempt to pull over the truck, which resulted in the suspect continuing north in the southbound lanes of traffic.

Unfortunately for the suspect, his truck at about that point began to slow down due to lack of fuel and he eventually pulled over in the parking lot of Walgreens in Columbia, where he was apprehended.

The suspect, Kenneth Kulage, 38, of St. Louis, faces multiple felony charges in connection with this incident.