Rueter to coach college hoops

Jacob Rueter

Northeastern State University announced the hiring of Jacob Rueter to the staff as an assistant coach for its men’s basketball team.

NSU, located in Tahlequah, Okla., competes in NCAA Division II as a member of the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association.

“We are excited to welcome Jake Rueter to NSU,” NSU men’s basketball coach Ja Havens said. “Jake is a high-character and passionate coach with an excellent basketball background. He will do a tremendous job teaching and developing our student-athletes. Jake will also work hard to build relationships and will relate well to our current players as well as prospective student-athletes.”

NSU finished with a record of 12-15 last season.

Rueter comes to NSU from NCAA Division I Eastern Illinois University, where he was a graduate assistant the previous two seasons. He was part of a coaching staff that earned the Ohio Valley Conference’s Freshman of the Year and Newcomer of the Year.

EIU set a record during the 2022-23 season for steals and had its highest team grade point average since 2008. Rueter was on the Eastern Illinois bench in a stunning road upset at Iowa. Entering as a 30.5-point underdog, the Panthers had the largest point spread upset in NCAA history, winning 92-83.

Rueter graduated from Eastern Illinois in May with a master’s degree in sports administration.

A native of Columbia, Rueter played basketball at Lincoln Land Community College before completing his career at NCAA Division III Monmouth College, where he played hoops and earned a bachelor’s degree in 2020.

Rueter was a hoops standout at Gibault Catholic High School, where he held school records in career assists and season assists. Rueter holds the IHSA record for ninth-most assists in a game with 21. As a four-year letterwinner, he won three regional titles and two sectional championships at Gibault.

Jacob is the son of state champion Dennis Rueter, a member of the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame with over 40 years as head coach at Gibault. The pair spent one year on the bench together during the 2020-21 season, where Jacob served as an assistant coach and head junior varsity coach for the Gibault boys basketball squad.