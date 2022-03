Pictured is the crash scene Friday evening near Red Bud.

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 5:30 p.m. Friday to a rollover crash on Ames Road just north of Old State Route 3 near Red Bud.

The vehicle, a pickup truck, came to rest upside down in the roadway. The driver did not appear to be seriously injured.

Responding agencies included the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Red Bud Fire Department and Monroe County EMS.