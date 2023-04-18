Roger R. H. Wild | Obituary

Roger R. H. Wild, 82, of Waterloo, died April 17, 2023, in Waterloo. He was born Oct. 16, 1940, in East St. Louis.

He was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ – Waterloo and various committees at church, U.S. Army Reserves, Waterloo Rotary Club, Monroe County Farm Bureau, formerly served on the Monroe County FSA committee, Monroe Service Board, Monroe County Board of Appeals, Road District 7 clerk, St. Paul UCC building and grounds and loved life on the farm.

He is survived by his wife Judy Wild (nee Gilbert), married November 11, 1961; children Tammy (Gary) Krebel and Tim (Kim) Wild; grandchildren Amanda and Rebecca Krebel; Matt (Chelsy) Dustmann and Nikki Dustmann; great-grandchildren Daisy and Bo Dustmann and Elsah Clark; brothers Ronald Wild (Janet Posey) and Larry (Marlene) Wild; sisters-in-law Virginia Keaton and Yvonne Gilbert; godchildren Angie Hoffman and Debbie Eckart; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Roger is preceded in death by his parents Robert G. and Helen K. (nee Lich) Wild.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. April 20 at Quernheim Funeral Home and 9 .m. until time of service April 21 at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. at the church with Rev. Jeff McCarn officiating.

Interment will be at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. Paul UCC – Building Accessibility Fund; Waterloo Rotary Club; or Hospice of Southern Illinois.