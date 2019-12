Police were searching for a white Saturn SUV with a white male driver after he reportedly flashed a firearm during a road rage incident in Columbia on Christmas Eve.

The incident occurred about 3:45 p.m. on Route 3 near McDonald’s. The suspect vehicle was last seen on I-255 traveling north.

An Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network alert was issued to neighboring police agencies to be on the lookout for the suspect vehicle. The only other description for the suspect in this incident was that he had tattoos.