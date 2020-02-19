Road rage incident ends in arrest

What started as road rage on Bluff Road north of Valmeyer ended with the arrest of a Missouri man on assault and weapons charges early Tuesday evening.

Shortly before 6 p.m., a semi-truck and a passenger car became involved in a road rage incident on Bluff Road near the curve at Fountain Road that allegedly involved the truck driver inferring he had a firearm.

Both vehicles continued south toward the entrance to Rock City at Limestone Lane and Quarry Road, where Valmeyer Police Chief Marty Seitz met with the driver of the car, who is not a Valmeyer resident, to investigate the matter after he reported the incident.

As Seitz was talking with the car driver, the driver of the truck confronted the driver of the car with Seitz present.

“He drove up behind me and was very aggravated and irate,” Seitz said. “It was pretty heated. I separated both of them.”

The truck driver made reference to having a gun during this confrontation, and Seitz said he located a “locked and loaded” pistol on the man’s hip.

Seitz took possession of the firearm and was able to diffuse the situation without further incident.

“The gun never came out,” Seitz stressed. “I’m just glad it all ended well.”

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Waterloo Police Department responded to the scene for assistance in the incident.

The truck driver, Jason A. Gamache, 44, of Imperial, Mo., was charged with aggravated assault and unlawful carry of a concealed firearm in a prohibited area. Both charges are misdemeanors.