Roach is new Columbia SRO

Columbia Police Officer Joe Roach

The Columbia School District recently welcomed a new school resource officer from the Columbia Police Department.

Officer Joe Roach will be taking the place of Sgt. Zack Hopkins, who stepped away earlier this year.

Roach has been with the CPD since Aug. 2, 2021. Prior to that, he served for two and a half years with the police department in Springfield.

Roach said he first heard about the school resource officer position opening up back in March of this year. He added that he was drawn to it given his strong relationship with some of his younger relatives.

“I’ve got two little nieces,” Roach said. “I always love hanging out with them, interacting with them, and I’ve just been able to see myself establish a bond with them, and I thought it’d be cool to take my role as a law enforcement officer and, with this newly opened role … go and interact with more kids at the Columbia School District and establish a bond with them.”

Columbia Police Chief Jason Donjon explained the department focuses largely on relationships and personal character when deciding who to place in the SRO position.

“We try and get somebody that has a good knowledge of juvenile law, has a good rapport with people, good rapport with kids,” Donjon said. “Just someone that’s easy to talk with.”

Columbia Superintendent of Schools Chris Grode said the board is happy with Roach’s appointment as they were with Hopkins before him.

Roach said he hopes to achieve what Hopkins was able to do – namely showing students that “there is a real person behind the badge.”

He added that he hopes to establish strong relationships with students while acting as a “shoulder for them to lean on,” though he also stressed that his biggest goal is safety.

“The top goal, as it should be with any SRO, is to keep the school safe, whether that’s the students or the faculty both,” Roach said. “That is of utmost importance.”