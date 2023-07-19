Revving up for fair week

Glenn Lutman (standing) and riding partner Dillon Ladendecker celebrate after winning the full-size bone stock event during last year’s demo derby at the fair.

The Monroe County Fair is just around the corner, and while the 75th anniversary has passed, the 2023 version is still set to feature an eventful week of popular annual staples.

Monroe County Fair Association President Don Schrader spoke about some of the improvements that have been made to the fairgrounds as well as what folks can expect to see this year.

Some of the larger items – which Schrader said collectively cost several thousands of dollars – are the addition of a large flag pole and replacement of the floor in the fine arts building.

Concerning the barns, Schrader noted a substantial addition to the goat barn – deemed necessary given how exhibitions have grown as well as improvements to the ground at the horse arena, which should improve drainage for the space.

“We did improve the grounds a lot,” Schrader said. “I think the grounds look great. We constantly maintain what we do have and make it look great.”

The event’s programming will also see some changes compared to last year, with one addition concerning the sale of dairy products.

Schrader said that during the 4-H/FFA Animal Auction at 6 p.m. July 27, young participants will be able to sell a sort of gift box which must consist of dairy goods to promote their project.

This year will also see the return of the poultry exhibition and rooster crowing contest. No poultry was allowed at last year’s fair due to state regulations regarding avian flu concerns.

Young exhibitors instead made posters of their animals to participate in the showcase.

One loss from last year’s fair is the fireworks display that typically closes fair week.

Though the fireworks managed to draw a decent crowd, Schrader explained that the display was simply done last year to celebrate the 75th anniversary.

The fair association, he said, decided against bringing the fireworks back this year, though they could return at a future fair.

The fair association gathered just under $200,000 from the gate at last year’s fair, which was the most in its 75-year history.

Overall, Schrader spoke positively about his expectations for the coming week, with the Figure 8 Race and Small Truck Demo Derby next Wednesday and the Auto Demo Derby next Friday set to be the usual crowd pleasers.

The Saturday night truck and tractor pull is also expected to draw a crowd, as Schrader said that event is one of the only major pulls in the state that weekend.

Schrader also said that, as of three weeks ago, the livestock entries were all up from last year.

“The barns will be full, and participation from 4-H has been just outstanding,” Schrader said. “There’s a lot of kids with livestock projects that are anxiously waiting to display their animals at the county fair, and that’s what the county fair is all about. It’s for the kids to show their product, all their hard work.”

Schrader also commented on the possibility of inclement weather, noting the forecast doesn’t look terrible at the moment.

“We always deal with it if it does come,” Schrader said. “It seems like a lot of times we do get a day of rain sometime in there, but we have the equipment that we can usually get our track for the main event in shape. When you deal with Mother Nature, you just learn that you can’t change it, and whatever comes, we’ll see.”

The week kicks off this Sunday with the Junior Class Horse Show starting at 10 a.m., a Kloepper tournament at 3:30 p.m. and the Little Miss Pageant at 7 p.m., followed by the Monroe County Fair Queen Pageant at 8 p.m.

This year’s Little Miss candidates are Mila Acock, Lydia Marquardt, Lilyan Miller, Elizabeth Murphy, Calianna Greene, Brooklyn Myers, Ava Helms, Nora Zellerman, Maisy Schaefer and Alaina Stumpf.

The fair contestants are Chelsea Nehls, Erica Runge, Tru Schilling, Jada Voelker, Amelia Wierschem and Emma Wittenauer.

Schrader expressed his excitement for the evening pageants, as the Illinois State Fair Queen will be in attendance – something he noted doesn’t happen very often.

For a full schedule of events, visit online at monroecounty-fair.org.