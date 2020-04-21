Restrictive reopening of courthouse begins Monday

During Monday’s meeting of the Monroe County Board, Monroe County Health Department Director John Wagner discussed with commissioners ways to safely reopen the Monroe County Courthouse to the public.

The date chosen to start restricted public access is this Monday, April 27. The courthouse has been closed to the public the past few weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wagner said medical masks and hand sanitizer will be provided to all courthouse offices. Public access will continue to be granted only through the northern entrance and visitors will still have to stop at the security desk.

There, they will have temperatures taken and access will be denied if their temperature is above 99.9 degrees. If they do not have one, a mask will be given to them to wear until they exit the courthouse.

Each person will have to sign in and indicate the office they are visiting. There will be a limit of one visitor per office at any one time.

If a pen is required to sign a document, one will be issued by the respective courthouse office and the signer will have to take the pen with them.

People waiting outside will be required to maintain a six-foot distance from each other and social distancing will be required in all offices being visited.

As preparations go ahead, some offices may add tables in front of counters to control distances, while Plexiglas panels or plastic sheeting such as is being used at the post office are being considered on an office-by-office basis.

The county clerk’s office will allow visitors by appointment only. Call 618-939-8651, ext. 302. Marriage licenses will be issued beginning May 1.

Court cases are not expected to resume until the end of May, McLean said.