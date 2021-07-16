Report of nude driver in Columbia

Police were alerted to a man allegedly driving nude in a silver Mercedes-Benz on Route 3 southbound in Columbia about 5 p.m. Friday.

A motorist driving eastbound on I-255 reported the incident to police and last observed the vehicle exiting off I-255 onto southbound Route 3.

The license plate on the Mercedes returned to a Waterloo man.

A Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on Rogers Street in Waterloo. The driver told police he was driving topless while on the interstate but was dressed from the waist down. No police action was taken at this time.