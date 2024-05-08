Reno | Pet of the Week

Calling all large dog lovers! Reno is your boy.

He is a big ole lug who would be happy to hang out with you on your couch and catch up on all of the latest shows. He is really chill and loves everyone he meets. He is such a sweet guy and even though he is a big fella, he is very good on a leash and has very polite manners. Meet this big, sweet boy. You will be so glad you did. He is such a winner!

Reno is six years old and weighs 96 pounds. He is completely housebroken and crate trained.

The adoption fee for adult dogs, seven months and older, is $250. All pets are microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and will be altered prior to adoption. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please complete an online adoption application. If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet, please stop by during open hours. Dogs may be in a foster home, therefore scheduling an appointment is recommended, but not necessary. If you have an existing dog at home, we recommend bringing it to meet your new family member.