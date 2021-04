A Columbia police officer attempted to stop a maroon Ford Mustang that was traveling recklessly at a very high rate of speed from I-255 southbound into Columbia shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday.

The officer reported the car was speeding about 100 miles per hour onto Route 3 south from I-255. It was last seen turning left from Route 3 south onto Palmer Road.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Columbia police at 618-281-5151.