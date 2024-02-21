Reckless driver speeds through Columbia

Republic-Times- February 20, 2024

Area law enforcement agencies were alerted shortly before 10:15 p.m. Tuesday after a red Ford Mustang sped away from police in Columbia and continued north out of town.

The Columbia police officer reported to dispatch that he was behind but had not yet activated his lights on the suspect vehicle that was speeding more than 70 miles per hour on Route 3 north through the city. The driver of the Mustang proceeded to turn off its lights and continue speeding north, eventually running the stoplight at North Main Street.

Anyone with identifying information on the vehicle is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at 618-281-5151.

