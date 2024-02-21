Bill for media access to encrypted scanner chatter

State Rep. LaShawn K. Ford (D-Chicago) has introduced legislation which would require any law enforcement agency in Illinois that encrypts police scanner transmissions to provide real-time access to those transmissions to accredited media in the state.

House Bill 4339 amends the Public Records Act to require any law enforcement agency that encrypts radio transmissions provide, by license or otherwise, access to those transmissions to FCC licensed broadcasters and accredited newspapers as defined in the act.

Under the administration of former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, the Chicago Police Department instituted a program in recent years designed to encrypt police scanner transmissions across all police districts in that city.

“I understand the desire to prevent members of the public from using real-time police scanner information to commit crimes or to evade law enforcement,” Rep. Ford said. “However, the media has an obligation to report on events in a timely manner and its use of real-time information from police scanners is essential. Blocking accredited media from real-time access is counter to governmental transparency and does not lend itself to the original stated purpose of the encryption program.”

Rep. Ford noted that his proposed legislation would apply to jurisdictions across Illinois.

Several downstate law enforcement departments have also instituted encryption programs, including the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

The Illinois Press Association is seeking support for Rep. Ford’s efforts.

Those wishing to speak to their local legislators on House Bill 4339 may contact Rep. David Friess (R-Red Bud) at 618-282-7284 or friess@ilhousegop.org, or Sen. Terri Bryant at 618-684-1100 or bryantforillinois@gmail.com.