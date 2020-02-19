Raging Bulldogs take it to the limit

The Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs will play a decisive third game in their Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association Varsity 2A semifinal series against Collinsville.

The Raging Bulldogs dropped their semifinal opener to Collinsville on Monday night, 3-2. Jacob Dinkelman and Joe Lugge scored the goals for Freeburg-Waterloo, assisted by Nathan Metz and Donavan Knuckles.

The loss put the Raging Bulldogs in do-or-die mode for Tuesday’s contest in the best-of-three playoff series.

Freeburg-Waterloo bounced back in a big way on Tuesday, winning 7-2.

Game three against Collinsville takes place 7:30 p.m. Thursday night at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex in O’Fallon.

The Raging Bulldogs went 21-3 during the regular season, including wins in both games against Collinsville, to secure a first round playoff bye.

Collinsville went 13-7-4 during the regular season and downed Vianney in two games to win its first round playoff series.