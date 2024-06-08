R-T wins state awards

Pictured is an image from a March 2023 house fire near Maeystown that received a first place award for Best Spot News Photo at the 2024 Illinois State Press annual convention in Bloomington. (Kermit Constantine photo)

Continuing a tradition of success, the Republic-Times newspaper serving Monroe County and surrounding areas took home four first place awards and placed in several other categories in its division during Thursday’s annual Illinois Press Association conference held in Bloomington.

Nearly 100 daily and non-daily newspapers competed in 39 editorial categories. The Republic-Times competes in the “large non-daily” division.

First place IPA honors for the R-T went to Kermit Constantine for Best Spot News Photo, Andrew Unverferth for Best General News Photo, Corey Saathoff for Best Use of FOIA, and to Paul Baillargeon for Best Sports Photo.

The paper also placed statewide in such categories as Best Website, Feature Photo, Spot News Photo, News Reporting – Single Story, News Reporting – Series, FOIA, Obituary Tribute, Agricultural Story and Original Column (Bill Ott).

The Republic-Times has won several IPA awards in recent years, including the top IPA editorial award for General Excellence in 2022 and 2018.

The R-T took home six first place IPA plaques last year, including two in advertising.

To subscribe to the Republic-Times (print, web or online), click here.

To advertise, call 618-939-3814 or click here.