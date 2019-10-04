WJHS baseball and softball | Teams of the Week





The Republic-Times Teams of the Week are the Waterloo Junior High School baseball and softball teams. Both teams won their respective Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association Class L regional final contests on Thursday to advance to the state tournament. The WJHS baseball team won 13-0 over Belleville Central on Thursday after downing Emge last Tuesday, 17-0. The WJHS softball team won 12-0 over Belleville Central on Thursday after defeating West Jr. High, 20-0, last Tuesday. Both teams advance to the Class L state tournament, which is played in Centralia beginning Saturday. Pictured at left is the WJHS baseball team, front row, from left, manager Ben Newell, Kyle Kern, Ethan Gardner, Kanen Augustine, Chase Woodard, Brady Heck, Nate Charron, Jaden Smith and Dalton Crawford; middle row: Koby Osterhage, Brady Rose, Nolan Veto, Nathan Lloyd, Isaac Lohman, Derek Taylor, Tanner Rozenkranz, Brian Klein and Jack Roessler; Drew Stafford, Kaleb Buehler, Nate Phillips, Harrison Bartosik, Henry Meyer, Isaac Woodruff, David Neikirk, manager Brayden Mazdra and head coach Mark Vogel. At right is the WJHS softball team, front row, from left, are Claire Schmieg, Gracie Barker, Bridgette Yearian, Trinity Barchet, Lilly Mayer, Kate Lindhorst and Mallory Thompson; back row: Samantha Juelfs, Aidan Dintelman, Olivia Gardner, Regan Sensel, Reese Downing, Raelyn Melching, Kaitlyn Eichelmann, Maddy Gummersheimer and Emerson Horvath.